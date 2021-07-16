Rain predictions: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over West Bengal, northeast India, and Sikkim till July 19 and the rainfall intensity will decrease thereafter. Besides, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur over Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan, Karnataka, and Kerala during the same period. The weather monitoring agency said that Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra would witness rainfall on July 18 and July 19, while the IMD made rain predictions for coastal Karnataka on July 16 and July 17.

The IMD added that heavy rainfall might take place over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh from July 18 to July 20. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttar Pradesh on July 18; Jammu division on July 19 and in Uttarakhand on 18 and 19 July," the meteorological department added.

As per the IMD website, "Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and Uttar Pradesh from 17th July to 20th July ; over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from 18th July to 20th July and isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi on 18th July. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttar Pradesh on 18th; Jammu division on 19th; Uttarakhand on 18th & 19th July".

Also, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall will continue over the west coast and rest of parts of west Peninsular India except over Gujarat during the next 6-7 days, the weather agency said in a statement.

Besides, moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and south Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, as per the IMD predictions. The IMD has urged people to stay indoors during the thunderstorm as it may cause injuries.

Meanwhile, on Friday (July 16), heavy rains lashed of Mumbai and its suburbs, leading to water-logging on tracks at a few places and affecting the local train services.

A civic official said that the city has been witnessing downpour since early morning, but its suburbs have reported more rainfall. In three hours ending 7 am, Mumbai's island city recorded 36 mm rainfall, whereas its eastern and western suburbs recorded 75 mm and 73 mm rainfall respectively.

