As rain lashed several regions across India on Monday morning, the IMD has said such weather conditions, including thunderstorm, will continue for this entire week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall activity over entire north India from July 18-21 and over the west coast till July 23.

The IMD said rainfall activity is very likely to increase with heavy to very heavy rains over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India -- Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh -- from July 18 to 21.

Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR today, the IMD said in a tweet. Recent Satellite Imagery shows intense convection over parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, north Konkan, Bihar, sub Himalayan West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura and neighbouring areas.

The IMD said it will lead to the possibility of moderate to intense spell(s) of rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning during the next 2-3 hours.

Western and southern India is also expected to receive heavy rains.

Further, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to continue over the western coast and adjoining inland areas during the next 5-6 days.

Heavy rains have been battering parts of Maharashtra.

The IMD said isolated, extremely heavy rainfall might occur over Konkan region and Goa adjoining the ghat areas of central Maharashtra, coastal and south interior Karnataka on Monday.

According to the IMD, isolated heavy falls are likely over east and adjoining central India from July 22 onwards.

Parts of Delhi witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the early hours of Monday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain occurred over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi-NCR, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Narnaul on Monday.

With this, Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

However, according to the IMD, rainfall in July has been 26% deficient over the country, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

