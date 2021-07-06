Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >These states to witness widespread rainfall from 6-10 July; IMD issues fresh update

These states to witness widespread rainfall from 6-10 July; IMD issues fresh update

Premium
The IMD weather said Northwest India would witness scattered rainfall from July 9 and isolated heavy rainfall would occur over Uttarakhand from July 8
1 min read . 05:22 PM IST Livemint

  • Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh would witness heavy rainfall on July 9 and east Rajasthan on July 10, IMD said
  • Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat will witness isolated to scattered rainfall till July 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala Konkan, Goa, and Mahe region from July 9 onwards due to the strengthening of the southwest monsoon over the Arabian Sea.

Besides, the moist easterly winds in the lower level from the Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8, the IMD added.

The meteorological department said the moist wind might spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10. Consequently, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi around July 10.

The IMD weather said Northwest India would witness scattered rainfall from July 9 and isolated heavy rainfall would occur over Uttarakhand from July 8.

Further, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh would witness heavy rainfall on July 9 and east Rajasthan on July 10, the IMD said.

As per the IMD's five-day rainfall forecast, there will be widespread rainfall in Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and Kerala from July 6- July 10.

However, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat will witness isolated to scattered rainfall till July 10.

Yesterday, the IMD said that the Southwest Monsoon is set to revive and spread to the remaining parts of north India including Delhi by July 10.

According to the latest numerical weather prediction model guidance, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to revive gradually over the south peninsula, including the west coast and adjoining east-central India from July 8.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around July 11.

After a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of June, the Southwest Monsoon has not advanced further since June 19.

Source: Ministry of Earth and Science
