These states, UTs are the best in food safety

These states, UTs are the best in food safety2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
State Food Safety Index: SFSI was established in 2018-19 with the goal of bringing about a competitive and constructive shift in India’s food safety environment.
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya released the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) 4th State Food Safety Index (SFSI) to measure the performance of States across five parameters of food safety. The list was released on the occasion of the World Food Safety Day on June 7. While releasing the list, Mandaviya expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and stated that such awards would assist in recognising people's efforts.
Mansukh Mandaviya stressed that the nation and nutrition are inextricably linked, and that a Samruddh Bharat requires a Swasthya Bharat, and a Swasthya Bharat requires Swasthya Nagrik. He emphasised that healthcare has undergone overall improvement in the country during the previous few years.
Among large states, the top five states are Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, respectively. In the same category, Andhra Pradesh ranks the lowest while Chhattisgarh, Assam, Telangana and Bihar are also among the lowest ranked states.
Among small states, Goa emerges as the winner followed by Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura and Meghalaya. Among the Union Territories (UTs), Jammu and Kashmir tops the list, closely followed by Delhi. Lakshadweep ranks the lowest in the category.
States that have shown significant improvement in food safety are Uttarakhand (Large State), Tripura (Small States) and Ladakh (UTs). For their outstanding performance across categories, the Union Health Minister congratulated the winning States/UTs based on the rating for the years 2021-22.
SFSI was established in 2018-19 with the goal of bringing about a competitive and constructive shift in the country's food safety environment. The index will aid in the provision of safe and healthy food to our residents.
Mansukh Mandaviya went on to say that the government is committed to ensuring health security for all citizens in the country, and that in order to do so, it is focusing on primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare through initiatives such as Health and Wellness Centers and district hospital strengthening under the National Health Mission.
He praised the crucial role FSSAI plays in ensuring healthy and nutritious food to the citizens of our country. "It is important to note that states have an important role in ensuring food safety and healthy food practices. It is the need of the hour that we come together to ensure a healthy nation", he further noted.
Check the complete list HERE.
(With ANI inputs)
