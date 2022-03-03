Covid status in India: Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram accounts for 50% of active cases of the country, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Only one state is having active cases over 10,000 and two states are having active cases between 5,000 to 10,000, and remaining states have less than 5,000 active cases, Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

The average weekly Covid positivity rate in India is 0.99%. The number of active cases in the country is around 77,000. In the last 24 hours, only 6,561 cases were reported in India.

There is a positive situation in number of deaths in India as compared to other countries. “From Feb 2-8, India reported 615 deaths on average. In last week, 144 deaths were reported due to Covid. A decline of 76.6% from the peak of what India has seen," Agarwal said.

He further said a sharp reduction of Covid cases is observed in India. On average around 11,000 Covid cases are reported on a weekly basis in India. “There has been a sharp reduction in the number of cases. Only 0.7% of global cases are reported in India," he added: Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry

