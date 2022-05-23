Maharashtra government slashed the VAT on petrol by ₹2.08 per litre and diesel by ₹1.44 per litre. A statement issued by the government said the state exchequer will have to bear an annual loss of ₹2,500 crore as a result of this decision. After reducing the VAT on petrol and diesel, the per month revenue from petrol will reduce by ₹80 crore, while that from diesel by ₹125 crore.

