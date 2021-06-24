The first wave, second wave and now the third wave...this coronavirus pandemic seem endless. As things are getting normal after the deadly second wave, the fear of a third wave is looming large. But the question is can it be avoided? And what should we do?

In an interview with ANI, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that Covid-19 cases have come down and the mistake of not strictly following COVID protocols, made after the first wave, should not be repeated.

He further listed three things to be done aggressively, if we want to avoid it.

3 things to avoid the third wave of Covid-19

Dr Guleria said that appropriate behaviour, good surveillance and vaccination are important to avoid the third wave of COVID and noted that mutation of the virus is a matter of concern.

He said that if we do these three things, we will be able to get away either by not having a third wave or delaying it or it will have a very little peak.

Talking to ANI, he said that we must understand virus is still there and mutating. It is becoming more of a cause of concern.

Niti Aayog's Doctor VK Paul also reminded people that a third wave can be stopped if COVID appropriate behaviour is followed and the majority of people get vaccinated. “Why will there be a third wave if we follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and get ourselves vaccinated? There are many countries where even the second wave has not arrived; if we follow COVID appropriate behaviour, this period will pass," V. K. Paul had said.

Earlier, the AIIMS director had said the third wave might hit India in the next six to eight weeks if people stop wearing masks, avoid social distancing and ignore other Covid-appropriate behaviours.

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily,









