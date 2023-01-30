The Indian Railway on 30 January has informed that 13 trains are running late due to low visibility and rains, officials told ANI.

According to a weather alert earlier, the approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi was likely trigger a light to moderate spells of rainfall over the city. IMD has also predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today.

According to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly.

"Western Disturbance's long active tail is full of thunderstorms. Huge moisture incursion from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping this chain of long thunderstorms. Moisture is hitting the mountain tops of Aravali and it's instantly lifted up. Chain expands from South Rajasthan-Delhi," tweeted IndiaMetSky Weather.

As per SAFAR, currently the overall AQI in the national capital is in ‘very poor’ category at 311. Noida recorded an AQI of 330 while Gurugram recorded an AQI of 309.

Here is the list of 13 trains running late today:

Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special,

Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express,

Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express,

Banaras- New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express,

Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express,

Dr Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express,

MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express,

MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express,

Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express,

Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express,

Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express,

Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express

In an update on flight status, Srinagar airport director Kuldeep Singh Rishi told ANI that all flights are delayed due to continuous snowfall. He said, “Our visibility only 200 metres & there's continuous snowfall. We're simultaneously clearing the snow. All flights delayed. To avoid inconvenience and avoid congestion please check status of your flight from your airlines before coming to airport."

In Rajasthan, hailstorms damaged crops in Udaipur. Earlier on Sunday, a MeT department official told PTI that parts of Rajasthan recorded 10 to 30 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours due to an active western disturbance leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Sahada of Bhilwara, Relmagra of Rajsamand, Dabok of Udaipur, Bheem of Rajsamand recorded 30 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Various other places across the state recorded 10 to 20 mm rainfall during the same period.

Meanwhile, in view of the severe cold in Udaipur all classes up to 5th grade of all recognised schools in Udaipur will be suspended from 30- 31 January.

Rajasthan | Due to the cold wave in Udaipur, there will be a holiday in all schools for students up to class 5 till January 31: ADM City pic.twitter.com/YTK8G8FA1z — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 30, 2023

According to an official statement from the district collectors office, the order will be applicable in all government, private and CBSE schools.

(With inputs from ANI)