These trains are running late due to rain, low visibility. See details here2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:49 AM IST
As per SAFAR, currently the overall AQI in the national capital is in ‘very poor’ category at 311. Noida recorded an AQI of 330 while Gurugram recorded an AQI of 309.
The Indian Railway on 30 January has informed that 13 trains are running late due to low visibility and rains, officials told ANI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×