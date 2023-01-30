These trains are running late due to rain, low visibility. See details here

In Rajasthan, hailstorms damaged crops in Udaipur. Earlier on Sunday, a MeT department official told PTI that parts of Rajasthan recorded 10 to 30 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours due to an active western disturbance leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Sahada of Bhilwara, Relmagra of Rajsamand, Dabok of Udaipur, Bheem of Rajsamand recorded 30 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Various other places across the state recorded 10 to 20 mm rainfall during the same period.

