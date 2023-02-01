These trains are running late in Northern India due to low visibility. See full list here2 min read . 08:40 AM IST
These trains are running by an hour or two, railway officials told ANI.
The Railways informed that as many as 10 passenger trains are running late in the northern region due to low visibility.
These trains are running by an hour or two, railway officials told ANI.
Here is the list of the trains running late:
Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express,
MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express,
Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, and
Visakhapatnam -New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express
Barauni- NewDelhi Clone Special,
Madhupur-Anand Vihar Terminal Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Humsafar Express
MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express
Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail,
Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express
Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express
The overall air quality recorded in the national capital is in ‘moderate category' at 169, as per 8 am data. This is the second consecutive day when the air quality was moderate. Noida recorded an air quality of 186 in ‘moderate category’ while Gurugram recorded an air quality of 93 in ‘satisfactory’ category.
Earlier on 31 January, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 20.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, even as chilly winds made the weather cold in the national capital. The relative humidity was recorded at 80 per cent at 5:30 pm. Delhiites had woken up to a chilly morning, as the mercury had settled at 9.9 degrees Celsius.
The air quality index had improved to 'moderate' in the morning, and remained in the same category at 8 PM, with a reading of 193.
Meanwhile, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the cold wave in North West India is "unlikely" in the next five-six days.
While speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Dr Naresh said, "Two days back, there was one active western disturbance which has caused rainfall and snowfall at most places over the Himalayan regions. Even we reported 50 to 60 cm of snowfall. Even the plains of Northwest India Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh also experienced rainfall activity, and even NCR also experienced rainfall activity. Now we expect that the western disturbance has moved away."
The cold wave conditions abated in some parts of north India on Sunday and Monday.
After heavy rain on Sunday in many parts of north Indian states, the weather department on Monday said that a mercury dropped by two to three degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR.
The north-westerly winds prevail at lower levels. As a result, what will happen the temperatures which is prevailing something around 10 degrees at many places around Northwest India, will most likely fall by one to two degrees and thereafter a fresh western disturbance is approaching which is feeble and cause light or more dead snowfall over the high reaches of Himalayas only. But it influences the temperature of Northwest India as a result temperature will again rise by maybe two to three degrees after 48 hours in Northwest India'.
Talking about the temperature, Dr Naresh said that in the coming days, the minimum temperature is expected to reach 10 degrees while the maximum would be 20
(With inputs from ANI)
