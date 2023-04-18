The Supreme Court has commenced hearing arguments regarding the validity of same-sex marriage in India. The apex court's five-judge constitution bench called the issue "seminal" and of great importance. The central government opposes same-sex marriage rights and asserts that the matter should be legislated by Parliament rather than decided by the courts.

Author Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay after the decriminalisation of homosexuality in India, tweeted an observation that Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is gay, launched an Apple store in India on the day when the Supreme Court was hearing the same-sex marriage case.

Interesting that Tim Cook, a gay CEO, launches Apple store in India when SC is hearing same-sex marriage case. Coincidence? — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) April 18, 2023

The Central government's comments that same-sex marriage is an “urban eligist concept" were met with criticism, including from filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who tweeted that same-sex marriage is not an "urban elitist" concept but a human need and a right.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri responded that same sex marriage is not an 'urban elitist' concept but a human need and a right.



First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right.

He emphasized that in a progressive society, same-sex marriage should be recognized.

Comedian Vir Das expressed hope that the Supreme Court legalizes same-sex marriage.

Madam, loving another human being is the most normal thing in the world. I'm not sure whether your problem is homosexuality, or tourism, or both 🤷‍♂️

Comedian Vir Das expressed hope that the Supreme Court legalizes same-sex marriage, commenting that loving another human being is normal and that marriage leads to less "roaming around" whether straight or gay.

Filmmaker and LGBTQ activist Onir tweeted about the importance of the day and urged people to create a more inclusive world.

Filmmaker and LGBTQ activist Onir tweeted about the importance of the day and urged people to create a more inclusive world, noting that the Supreme Court deliberation on same sex marriage was an important day for the struggle for equal rights.

Venture capitalist Tehseen Poonawala commented that the right to marry a consenting adult is a fundamental right under Article 21.

Venture capitalist Tehseen Poonawala commented that the right to marry a consenting adult is a fundamental right under Article 21, the umbrella of all fundamental rights, and that society cannot take away this right. He expressed hope that the Supreme Court would uphold the right and liberty of the LGBTQ community under the special marriage act.

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Experts countered the solicitor general's arguments against the legalisation of same sex marriage and adoption, stating there is no scientific data that suggests that queer folks cannot be good parents.

Some Twitter users reminded others that homosexuality in India has never been a 'western idea' and that many ancient books, writings and sculptures embedded on temples depict the existence of homosexuality and same sex marriage. They expressed hope the SC would legalise same-sex marriage in India.

Never imagined that in just 4.5 years after decriminalisation SC'll be hearing matter related to marriage.



Some noted that if same-sex marriage is legalised, India will be the first UN member from Asia to do so, and with 1.5 billion population, that would be a milestone for queer rights in the world. They also observed that it was remarkable that just 4.5 years after decriminalisation, the Supreme Court was hearing a matter related to marriage.

Meanwhile, there has been an online campaign against same-sex marriage, with some Twitter users sharing identical posts suggesting that it will negatively impact the family ecosystem and that it is not a part of Indian culture but rather a Western concept.

Several countries around the world have legalized same-sex marriage. The Netherlands was the first country to do so in 2001, followed by Belgium, Canada, Spain, and South Africa. Other countries that have legalized same-sex marriage include Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Iceland, Argentina, Denmark, France, Brazil, New Zealand, Uruguay, Ireland, the United States, Colombia, and Germany.

In some countries, same-sex marriage is legal in some regions or states, but not in others. It's worth noting that while same-sex marriage is becoming more widely accepted, there are still many countries where it is illegal and members of the LGBTQ+ community face discrimination and persecution.