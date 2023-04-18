These Twitter reactions reveal what India wants as Supreme Court hears same-sex marriage case2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Even though homosexuality was decriminalised in Indian in 2018, same-sex marriage is still illegal in the country.
The Supreme Court has commenced hearing arguments regarding the validity of same-sex marriage in India. The apex court's five-judge constitution bench called the issue "seminal" and of great importance. The central government opposes same-sex marriage rights and asserts that the matter should be legislated by Parliament rather than decided by the courts.
