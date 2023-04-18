These Twitter reactions reveal what India wants as Supreme Court hears same-sex marriage case2 min read . 01:28 PM IST
Even though homosexuality was decriminalised in Indian in 2018, same-sex marriage is still illegal in the country.
The Supreme Court has commenced hearing arguments regarding the validity of same-sex marriage in India. The apex court's five-judge constitution bench called the issue "seminal" and of great importance. The central government opposes same-sex marriage rights and asserts that the matter should be legislated by Parliament rather than decided by the courts.
Author Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay after the decriminalisation of homosexuality in India, tweeted an observation that Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is gay, launched an Apple store in India on the day when the Supreme Court was hearing the same-sex marriage case.
The Central government's comments that same-sex marriage is an “urban eligist concept" were met with criticism, including from filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who tweeted that same-sex marriage is not an "urban elitist" concept but a human need and a right.
Comedian Vir Das expressed hope that the Supreme Court legalizes same-sex marriage.
Filmmaker and LGBTQ activist Onir tweeted about the importance of the day and urged people to create a more inclusive world.
Venture capitalist Tehseen Poonawala commented that the right to marry a consenting adult is a fundamental right under Article 21.
Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, there has been an online campaign against same-sex marriage, with some Twitter users sharing identical posts suggesting that it will negatively impact the family ecosystem and that it is not a part of Indian culture but rather a Western concept.
Several countries around the world have legalized same-sex marriage. The Netherlands was the first country to do so in 2001, followed by Belgium, Canada, Spain, and South Africa. Other countries that have legalized same-sex marriage include Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Iceland, Argentina, Denmark, France, Brazil, New Zealand, Uruguay, Ireland, the United States, Colombia, and Germany.
In some countries, same-sex marriage is legal in some regions or states, but not in others. It's worth noting that while same-sex marriage is becoming more widely accepted, there are still many countries where it is illegal and members of the LGBTQ+ community face discrimination and persecution.
