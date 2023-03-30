In Maharashtra, Solapur and Sangli districts have topped the Covid-19 positivity chart with 20.05% and 17.47% rates respectively, the state health department said on Wednesday. The positivity rate indicates the number of Covid positive cases per 100 tests.

“Four weeks back, the state had a positivity rate of 1.05% but between March 22 and 28, it reported 6.15%. The districts with a rise in positivity rate include Solapur (20.05%), Sangli (17.47%), Kolhapur (15.35%), Pune (12.33%), Nashik (7.84%), and Ahmednagar (7.56%)," the department said in an official statement.

The daily reporting of Covid-19 cases is high in districts such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Nashik, and Sangli, the statement added as quoted by news agency PTI.

The department confirmed that a new Covid19 variant -- XBB.1.16 -- has been found in swab samples of 230 patients in the state so far.

“Out of the 230 cases, 151 are from Pune followed by Aurangabad 24, Thane 23, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar 11 each, Amravati 8, and one each in Mumbai and Raigad. Out of the 230 cases, one patient has succumbed to the infection while others have recovered," said the statement.

Despite several efforts from the state government, not even one crore people have taken the booster dose to improve their immunity against Covid-19, PTI reported.

The vaccination data indicate 9,16,70,759 people have taken the first dose of the vaccine, while 7,66,25,098 have taken the second dose as well. However, only 96,56,664 people have taken the booster dose so far, the department said.

The state government has appealed to people to avoid gathering in crowded places as well as use masks to minimize the spread of the infection.

(With PTI inputs)