THESE two Maharashtra districts top Covid-19 positivity rate1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 06:10 AM IST
A new Covid19 variant -- XBB.1.16 -- has been found in swab samples of 230 patients in Maharashtra so far.
In Maharashtra, Solapur and Sangli districts have topped the Covid-19 positivity chart with 20.05% and 17.47% rates respectively, the state health department said on Wednesday. The positivity rate indicates the number of Covid positive cases per 100 tests.
