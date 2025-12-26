'They are trying to scam you': US Embassy in India warns of visa fraud amid H-1B delays — here's how to spot fraudsters

The US Embassy in India has warned people against fraudulent messages and agents who promise guaranteed visas or faster approvals, saying these are often scams that can cost an applicant their money, time, and travel plans.

In a detailed video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy highlighted the steps that one can take to identify scams, avoid fraud and ensure that every person seeking a US visa makes an informed decision.

This advisory comes amid ongoing delays in visa processing and renewals, which have left several people stranded in India. This situation has made them more vulnerable to fraudsters, who may take advantage of their desperation.

Here are the guidelines shared by the US Embassy in India to help applicants and people seeking visa issuance and renewals avoid scams.

Where can you get a US visa? The officials stressed that the only way an individual can obtain a US visa is through the embassy or consulate.

They also added that the only way to book an appointment is through the embassy's online scheduling portal, which is www.ustraveldocs.com. “If anyone says they can get you a visa outside this process, they are trying to scam you,” the embassy said in the video.

Can a visa agent help you in the process? Addressing the common question of whether one should seek help from visa agents, the embassy clarified that no agent, fixer or travel agency can promise to obtain a US visa for you.

Although some agents may promise success, one should not rely on them as they often provide false and misleading information and charge exorbitant fees. Hence, the safest option is to stick to the official process and not pay anything extra to get faster results.

“The only fees you need to pay for a US visa are the one outlined in our application,” the officials said.

Where can you find accurate info about US visa process? The officials also advised applicants to be cautious about false and misleading information and to rely solely on credible and official sources to avoid any sort of inconvenience.

“For official visa information, visit travel.state.gov or the US embassy India visa website, in.usembassy.gov/visas,” the embassy said.

Delays in visa processing Indian H-1B visa holders and applicants have been facing major delays in their visa processing after American consulates abruptly cancelled their appointments and pushed them back by several months.

The situation follows new US polices under the Trump administration, which has ended the H-1B visa lottery system and introduced a weighted system that prioritises applicants with advanced skills and higher salaries.

This global vetting process applies to applicants of all nationalities and aims to prevent misuse of the H-1B programme while allowing companies to recruit highly skilled temporary foreign workers, it added.

In recent years, Indians accounted for an estimated 71% of approved H-1B applications, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).