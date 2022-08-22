Satyendar Jain was arrested on 30 May by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a money laundering case for a Kolkata based company.
Delhi Chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is in Gujarat for the fifth time in a month along with his deputy CM Manish Sisodia. At a press conference in Gujarat, the Delhi M slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for the 'bad' condition of schools and healthcare.
During the press conference, CM Kejriwal also made statements on the recent CBI raids and consequent FIR against his deputy Manish Sisodia and 14 others in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on 19 August conducted raids at 31 locations across seven states and Union Territories in regard to the Delhi Excise Policy case. The raid location also included the Delhi residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Following the raids, CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Sisodia are on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today.
At the press conference, CM Kejriwal today accused the Narendra Modi-Led government of trying to paralyze the ‘good works of education and health in Delhi’. Kejriwal mentioned that the centre had wrongfully detained Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain.
Jain was arrested on 30 May by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a money laundering case for a Kolkata based company. Kejriwal mentioned that had Jain been a corrupt minister, the Delhi CM would have fired his health minister.
Kejriwal emphasised that Satyendar Jain had been detained in a 'false case; and has been in the jail for the past two months. Kejriwal further went on to reiterate that the Modi-led central government now want to send Sisodia to jail. “They're doing it to stop good works of education & health in Delhi", he said.
“They arrested my health min (Satyendar Jain) by making a false case. He's jailed for last 2 months. If he was corrupt I would've fired him but he isn't. Now they want to send Manish Sisodia to jail. They're doing it to stop good works of education & health in Delhi," said CM Kejriwal.
At the presser, Kejriwal introduced Sisodia as the "world's best education minister" quoting a New York Times report.
At the event, Manish Sisodia said, "We assure to provide the best education system to every child born in Gujarat as we have done in Delhi. I appeal to all to give Arvind Kejriwal a chance if you want Gujarat to progress and move forward. The Aam Aadmi Party and CM Kejriwal guarantee to provide a free and best education system in Gujarat".
He also promised a "grand makeover" of government-run schools in Gujarat like Delhi and said that the shortage of teachers will be removed through immediate recruitment. Permanent teachers will be recruited in every school, Sisodia said. "Most importantly, no private school will be allowed to raise fees illegally. I am sure that the people of Gujarat will give Kejriwal a chance," he said.
Sisodia, who holds the portfolio of Education besides other departments, said good education is the right of every child in Gujarat, irrespective of whether he lives in a village, or city, or studies in a government or private school.
