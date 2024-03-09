Amid BJP's new poll campaign around ‘Modi ki parivaar’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in traveling in the North Indian states currently, slammed the opposition saying they keep asking - "Modi ka parivar kaun hai? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“...Those who are abusing me, listen carefully - every family living in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh is saying, "Ye Modi ka parivar hai."

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi's speech in Arunachal: Slamming the Congress, he said "The grand old party would have taken 20 years to do what we (BJP) have done in the last five years in the Northeast.'

"Congress had neglected the border villages and termed it the last village. But for me, this is the first village and so we started the Vibrant Village Programme."

On one hand, Modi is putting together bricks to construct 'Viksit Bharat' and working day and night for the better future of the youth...On the other hand, 'parivarvadi' leaders of INDI Alliance have increased their attacks on Modi, he added.

"From Independence till 2014, around 10,000 km of National Highway were constructed in the Northeast...However, in the last 10 years, more than 6,000 km of National Highway have been constructed in the Northeast. I completed the work of seven decades in just one..."

Then citing the works of the BJP government, he said, "After 2014, a 2000-km new railway line was laid in the north-east. A lot of work has been done in the power sector. Today, work has started on the Dibang multi-purpose hydropower project in Arunachal and the solar power project in Tripura."

PM Modi also said that the development of the North-East was part of the aim to become a developed nation.

"Our vision for the development of the North-East has been Ashtalakshmi. Our North East is going to become a strong link in India's trade, tourism and other relations with South Asia and East Asia. " the PM said.

“The national celebration of India from a developed state to a developed one is continuing at a fast pace across the country. Today I have got the opportunity to participate together with all the states of the North-East in this celebration of the developed North-East."

