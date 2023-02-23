Newly-elected Delhi Mayor and Aam Aadmi Party Shelly Oberoi on Thursday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they did not respect democracy and will be afraid now as the people of the national capital has given a mandate to Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Speaking to media persons here, Shelly Oberoi said, “They did not respect the house and did not respect democracy again. This is extremely shameful. We are not afraid of cross-voting at all, people from Delhi have given us the mandate and shown faith in us. They (BJP) have lost elections, they'll be afraid."

The AAP leader was elected as Delhi mayor on February 22, after three failed attempts due to the ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members. She has defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes.

They did not respect the house & did not respect democracy again. This is extremely shameful. We are not afraid of cross-voting at all, people from Delhi have given us the mandate & shown faith in us. They (BJP) have lost elections, they'll be afraid: Shelly Oberoi, Delhi Mayor pic.twitter.com/JPROubfUMh — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

She had won the civic polls from ward no 86 on December 7. She had defeated Deepali Kumari by 269 votes in the high-stakes contest. The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4. Aam Aadmi Party won 134 seats out of 250.

Soon after becoming Delhi mayor, She has accused BJP councillors of trying to attack her during the Standing Committee elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The allegations came amid a high-level drama around midnight when a ruckus broke out between BJP and AAP members inside the MCD house over the election of the member of the standing committee.

Amid the voting, BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat demanded that the councillors should not be allowed to carry mobile and pens at the time of voting. But, mayor Shelly Oberoi said that we will not pressurize anyone, it will be a matter of dignity, and it is up to the discretion whether to take it or not.

However, after 47 councillors had cast their vote, BJP alleged that some councillors are taking photographs of the ballots through their mobile, which is a violation of secret ballot. Mayor Oberoi said that the mobiles won't be allowed, but BJP demanded all the votes cast so far be rejected and elections be re-held.

This further led to an intensification of the ruckus between the two party members, after which the MCD session was adjourned for one hour.

(With ANI inputs)