Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 15:54:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.85 -1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,608.40 -2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.65 0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.95 0.56%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,277.45 7.34%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘They don't have notebooks, notepads…,’ HC raps Arvind Kejriwal government on failing to distribute books to MCD schools
BackBack

‘They don't have notebooks, notepads…,’ HC raps Arvind Kejriwal government on failing to distribute books to MCD schools

Livemint

The Delhi High Court on Friday rapped the Delhi Government over stalling of projects in the national capital and non-supply of books and uniforms to children

The Delhi High Court on Friday rapped the Delhi Government over stalling of projects in the national capital and non-supply of books and uniforms to children (PTI)Premium
The Delhi High Court on Friday rapped the Delhi Government over stalling of projects in the national capital and non-supply of books and uniforms to children (PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Friday rapped the Delhi Government over stalling of projects in the national capital and non-supply of books and uniforms to children studying in MCD schools, observing that the government is just interested in appropriation of power and nothing is working at the ground level.

During the hearing today, Delhi Government's counsel Shadan Farasat, on instructions from Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, told court that delegation of power can be done only with the consent of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is presently in judicial custody.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue