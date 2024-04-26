The Delhi High Court on Friday rapped the Delhi Government over stalling of projects in the national capital and non-supply of books and uniforms to children studying in MCD schools, observing that the government is just interested in appropriation of power and nothing is working at the ground level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the hearing today, Delhi Government's counsel Shadan Farasat, on instructions from Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, told court that delegation of power can be done only with the consent of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is presently in judicial custody.

