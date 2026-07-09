'They earned the required money': Union minister questions Satluj's removal, targets Diljit Dosanjh

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the film Satluj, which was removed from ZEE5 days after its release, saying that the makers took down the film after they had "earned the required money".

Questioning claims that the government was behind the takedown, the Union Minister of State for Railways asserted that if the Centre had intended to remove the film, it would never have granted permission for its release. Bittu further intensified his attack on Diljit Dosanjh, saying he had found things fishy from the start.

"...We should have understood that there was something fishy when Diljit Dosanjh said that the film would be available on the OTT platform for 2-3 days and then would be removed. If the government really intended to remove the film, why would it allow it to stream in the first place? It seems that once they had earned the required money, they (the makers of the film) removed the film," Bittu said.

Diljit Dosanjh only thinks about money

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was the film Satluj removed from ZEE5 shortly after its release? ⌵ The film Satluj was removed from ZEE5 just two days after its release due to it not having completed the required certification process mandated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. 2 What is the historical context behind the film Satluj's story? ⌵ Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated illegal killings and secret cremations during the violent period of militancy in Punjab in the late 1980s and early 1990s. 3 How did Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu relate to the controversy surrounding Satluj? ⌵ Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu questioned claims of government involvement in the film's takedown, suggesting that the filmmakers removed it after earning sufficient revenue, indicating something suspicious. 4 What criticisms did Ravneet Singh Bittu direct at Diljit Dosanjh regarding his film choices? ⌵ Bittu criticized Dosanjh for prioritizing money over respect for women, specifically referencing his role in the film Chamkila, and accused him of being disconnected from the realities of Punjab. 5 What efforts are being made to screen Satluj after its removal from ZEE5? ⌵ After Satluj's removal, the Shiromani Akali Dal announced plans to screen the film across villages in Punjab to educate people about the historical injustices faced during that era.

Bittu also criticised another of Diljit Dosanjh's films, Chamkila, claiming the actor would not have taken up the role if he truly respected women.

"Diljit Dosanjh only thinks about money. If Diljit Dosanjh had any respect for the women in his family, such as his mother or sister, he would not have acted in the movie Chamkila," Bittu said.

He further accused the actor of being disconnected from Punjab, saying, "He is sitting in big mansions in LA; what does he care about Punjab?" Bittu added that the state only wants peace.

Satluj was taken down from streaming platform ZEE5 just two days after its release, triggering widespread reactions from celebrities and politicians.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said the film was released on the OTT platform without the required certification process being completed, while ZEE5 has confirmed that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice.

According to I&B Ministry officials, the film did not have the required certification for a theatrical release.

About Satluj: Why is it controversial? The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab, who allegedly exposed illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations. Khalra disappeared in 1995, and his body was found near Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River, linking the story to the film's title.

Helmed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, *Satluj* also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.