‘They have no shame’: Ahead of India-Pakistan match, Pahalgam victim's daughter slams organisers, cricketers

As India prepped up to face Pakistan for the first time in a cricket match since the Pahalgam terror attack, the daughter of Santosh Jagdale, who died in the April 22 brutality, questioned the participation of the team in the game at the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Asavari Jagdale, the daughter of Pahalgam terror attack victim Santosh Jagdale, called the India Pakistan match today at Asia Cup shameful.

“I think today's match should not have been held. There is still some time. But I don't think that the BCCI feels the same way. It is very shameful; it has not even been 6 months since the Pahalgam incident. Operation Sindoor took place after that...I feel bad that despite all this, they have no shame in organising this match,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Asavari Jagdale, 26, daughter of Pune-based businessman Santosh Jagdale, had after the attack recounted the harrowing scenes. In a trembling voice, she told reporters that the attackers cursed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and forced her father to recite Islamic verse before shooting him thrice in the head.

Pahalgam victim's daughter slams Indian cricketers Asavari Jagdale also slammed the cricketers for playing with the Pakistan cricket team after the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that the opposite team has blood on their hands.

“I think these people don't care that people died...I read somewhere yesterday that the amount of money you get decides your patriotism. Is it true?...Do you have no emotions for the people who lost their loved ones?...A few Cricketers said that they do not want the match, but those who are interested and are ready, to them I would like to ask, you are considered heroes because you represent the country. Do you think you really are heroes? You are playing against the people of that country who have blood on their hands. Think about this,” she said.

The India vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup has irked several family members of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that they were “very disturbed” when the heard the news.

Sawan Parmar, who lost and father brother were killed by the terrorists in the attack, expressed his anguish over the news and said Operation Sindoor was a “waste”.

“When we got to know the India vs Pakistan match is being organised, we were very disturbed. No sort of connection should remain with Pakistan... If you want to play the match, bring me back my 16-year-old brother who was shot with so many bullets... Operation Sindoor seems to be a waste now,” he told ANI.

