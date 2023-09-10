‘They have nothing to do with Hinduism’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP during France visit5 min read 10 Sep 2023, 07:00 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party has “nothing" to do with Hinduism and there is “nothing Hindu" about their actions, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said during an interaction with students and academics in Paris, adding that ruling party is out to get power at any cost, the PTI reported Sunday.