‘They just lock you up, throw away key’: Vijay Mallya says he's willing to return to India if...

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who fled India in 2016 after being accused in a bank loan default case of over ₹9,000 crore, said recently that he's willing to return to India if he is assured of a fair trial.

Advertisement

In a podcast with Raj Shamani, Mallya was asked, " Would you be willing to return to country if you are assured fair time." The fugitive responded, "If I am assured, Absolutely I will. I will think about it seriously."

He, however, added, "But you should also be aware that there are other people who the government of India is targeting for extradition from the UK back to India, in whose case they have got judgment from the High Court of Appeal that Indian detention conditions are violative of the ECHR []."

"I'm sorry, and therefore they can't be sent back," Mallya said.

"The plea was basically the prolonged detention without trial, for which we all know there are numerous examples. They just lock you up and throw away the key. That's not justice," he said.

Advertisement

Mallya said his stay in England is “fully ligitimate”.