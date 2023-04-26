'They kept us hostage…': Indians evacuated from Sudan recount ordeal; first flight set to reach Delhi at 9 pm1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Amid the 72-hour ceasefire that has been agreed upon by the two warring factions in Sudan, countries have been evacuating their citizens at the speed of light.
As the Sudan crisis continues hundreds of Indians were evacuated under Operation Kaveri this week. With the two warring factions agreeing upon a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday, several countries have moved to extricate citizens at the speed of light.
