"The tent of Rapid Support Forces was fixated near our company. Early morning at around 9, the forces entered our company. We were looted. They kept us hostage for 8 hours. They aimed riffles at our chest and looted us. Our mobiles were stolen. We kept in touch with the Embassy and told them to arrange for the buses, as we had diesel. The Indian Navy came and treated us well," another said.

