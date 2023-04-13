‘They know, now India will respond,’ Jaishankar on security challenges posed by China and Pakistan2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:14 PM IST
S Jaishankar stated that India is a ‘different India’ that can meet its national security challenges posed by China and Pakistan.
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Thursday, highlighted that India is a different country now that is capable of meeting its national security challenges posed by China and Pakistan.
