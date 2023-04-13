India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Thursday, highlighted that India is a different country now that is capable of meeting its national security challenges posed by China and Pakistan .

Cross border terrorism

Jaishankar emphasized that India is now a different India that is willing to stand up for itself, and its forces are equipped to respond to cross-border terrorism.

"Today, people see a different India that is willing to stand up and India which will meet its national security challenges whether it is Uri or whether it is Balakot," Jaishankar said while speaking to the Indian community in Uganda

He referred to the 2016 Uri attack and the 2019 Balakot airstrike, where India responded to terrorist activities by Pakistani insurgents.

"Today, the forces which indulged in cross-border terrorism against India for decades and which India tolerated, they now know this is a different India and this India will give them a reply," he said.

China aggression

Jaishankar also spoke about the challenges India faces on its border with China, and he highlighted the violation of agreements by the Chinese.

"Today the Indian military is deployed at very great heights and in very tough conditions. This situation is different from the past as Indian soldiers have now the full backing, they have the right equipment and the infrastructure," he said.

He admitted that more work has to be done to develop the infrastructure on the border with China as it has been neglected in the past.

Buying oil from Russia

Jaishankar emphasized India's policies are not influenced by external pressure, and it is now a more independent country that does what is in the interest of its citizens and consumers. He also said India will not succumb to pressure from countries that dictate where it should buy oil.

"This an India which will do what is in the interest of its citizens, its consumers," he said.

He mentioned that India continues to purchase Russian oil in large quantities, and Russia is the single largest supplier of crude oil to India for six months straight, according to energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

(With inputs from agencies)