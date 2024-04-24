‘They think they are political players in our election,’ S Jaishankar slams ‘Western media’
EAM Jaishankar criticises Western media for interfering in India's democracy, stating they consider themselves political players in elections. He emphasizes the need to disabuse them by showing confidence in India's democratic processes.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has taken a hit at Western media for interferring in Indian's democracy. The minister said the Western media considered themselves as a political player in the election.
