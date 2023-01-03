The Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered the state of Uttar Pradesh. Welcoming Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Loni border as it entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi, All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi called her brother a "warrior" and said he is not afraid of the might of the government which spent thousands of crores to destroy his image.

