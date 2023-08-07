Gig glitch hits India's festive retail: Temp blip?
SummaryIndia’s retail sector hires truckloads of temporary workers during the peak festival season, starting in September. But this time around, there may not be enough workers willing to work for FMCG, retail, and logistics companies. Why is that? Mint explains:
Why is retail suffering a manpower crisis?
The retail sector in India is facing high attrition—rates hover around 30% across permanent and temporary workforce. Many companies are struggling to hire talent since the workforce, according to industry watchers, is now more keen on working with sectors that are promising higher compensation. According to Aditya Narayan Mishra, chief executive of CIEL HR Services, the attrition among front line staff in the offline retail industry is at 40%—that’s 10% more than last year. Front line roles include employees on shop floors, in store sales, and those who are part of brand promotion teams.