Gig glitch hits India's festive retail: Temp blip?

Are retail companies to blame for the crisis?

In some ways. After two years of covid-induced lockdowns and offline retail shutdowns, there was a surge in hiring but that stopped when companies realized that they had overspent on counter-offers and negotiations. They let go of employees. According to Kartik Narayan, CEO at staffing firm TeamLease, unseasonal rains in the initial months of 2023-24 impacted AC sales and, in the process, hiring. The hiring also dropped in quick-commerce, including delivery and logistics staff. The funding winter also resulted in a hiring freeze. These firms are now finding it tough to hire back workers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}