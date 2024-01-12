Parts of the national capital New Delhi and surrounding areas are under thick fog as the mercury dropped to 5.4 degrees Celsius, ANI reported. The fog has affected services, causing 23 trains to be delayed, and reducing visibility levels at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to zero, it added.

Flights largely unaffected

Despite the adverse conditions, flight operations at the airport remained largely unaffected. Delhi airport authorities issued an advisory, urging passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information before heading to the airport.

The airport implemented Low Visibility Procedures, and all flight operations were reported as normal. However, passengers were advised to stay in touch with their airlines for any changes. The CAT III (Category III) instrument landing system, essential for operations in low visibility conditions, was in use to facilitate landings and takeoffs during dense fog.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights not CAT III compliant may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact their airlines for the latest flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," airport authorities stated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported zero visibility at Palam airport at 7:30 am. Safdarjung Airport (VIDD) in Delhi also recorded 200m visibility in dense fog conditions at the same time.

23 trains delayed

As many as 23 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on January 12, ANI reported.

Here is a list of all affected services:

22415 VARANASI-NEW DELHI VANDE BHARAT EXP - Delayed by 2 hours

12309 RAJENDRANAGAR-NEW DELHI RAJDHANI EXP - Delayed by 1 hour

12423 DIBRUGARH-NEW DELHI RAJDHANI - Delayed by 01.35 hours

22691 BANGLORE -NEW DELHI RAJDHANI EXPRESS - Delayed by 02.00 hours

22823 BHUBNESHWAR-NEW DELHI RAJDHANI EXP - Delayed by 04.00 hours

82501 LUCKNOW-NEW DELHI TEJAS - Delayed by 02.00 hours

12413 AJMER-KATRA POOJA EXPRESS - Delayed by 06.30 hours

12801 PURI-NEW DELHI PURUSHOTTAM EXP - Delayed by 04.00 hours

12451 KANPUR-NEW DELHI SHRAMSHAKTI - Delayed by 01.45 hours

15707 KATIHAR-AMRITSAR EXP - Delayed by 06.00 hours

12716 AMRITSAR-NANDED EXPRESS - Delayed by 04.15 hours

12553 SAHARSA-NEW DELHI VAISHALI EXPRESS - Delayed by 03.30 hours

12427 REWA-ANAND VIHAR EXPRESS - Delayed by 03.00 hours

12417 PRAYAGRAJ-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 02.00 hours

12367 BHAGALPUR-ANANDVIHAR EXPRESS - Delayed by 02.00 hours

12559 BANARAS-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.00 hours

12919 AMBEDKARNAGAR-KATRA - Delayed by 02.30 hours

12779 VASCO-NIZAMUDDIN - Delayed by 02.00 hours

12615 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI - Delayed by 01.00 hours

12621 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 02.00 hours

12723 HYDERABAD-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 03.00 hours

11841 KHAJARAO-KURUKSHETRA EXPRESS - Delayed by 06.30 hours

12138 FEROZPUR-MUMBAI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.20 hours

12414 JAMMUTAWI-AJMER POOJA EXPRESS - Delayed by 05.30 hours

15658 ΚΑΜAKHYA-DELHI JN BRAHMPUTRA MAIL - Delayed by 05.30 hours

12447 ΜΑΝIKPIR-NIZAMUDDIN EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.15 hours

12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Exp - Delayed by 01.00 hours

12417 PRAYAGRAJ-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.15 hours

12225 Azamgarh- Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express - Delayed by 04.00 hours

12367 BHAGALPUR-ANANDVIHAR EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.00 hours

12393 RAJENDRNAGAR-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.15 hours

12919 Ambedkarnagar- Katra Express - Delayed by 03.00 hours

14207 MAA BELHI DEVI DHAM PRATAPGARH-DELHI JN. - Delayed by 01.00 hours

12615 Chennai- New Delhi GT - Delayed by 02.15 hours

12621 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.00 hours

12723 HYDERABAD- NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.30 hours

15658 Kamakhya- Delhi Jn. Brahmputra Mail - Delayed by 04.00 hours

14623 Seoni-Ferozpur Express - Delayed by 04.30 hours

12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express - Delayed by 02.15 hours

