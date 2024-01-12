23 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog blankets city, airport visibility at zero
The fog has affected services, causing 23 trains to be delayed, and reducing visibility levels at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to zero
Parts of the national capital New Delhi and surrounding areas are under thick fog as the mercury dropped to 5.4 degrees Celsius, ANI reported. The fog has affected services, causing 23 trains to be delayed, and reducing visibility levels at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to zero, it added.