Thick fog engulfs northeast India; Amit Shah's flight diverted

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah was supposed to land at the MBB Airport on Wednesday around 10 pm but could not make it due to poor visibility caused by thick fog as reported by ATC, Agartala," Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Sankar Debnath told the agency. He said the flight, which was destined for the MBB Airport, has landed in Guwahati and he will spend the night there.

