Delhiites woke up to a thick blanket of smog Friday morning as air pollution levels in the national capital have further dipped and reached the ‘severe’ category today.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 407 at 9 am in Anand Vihar, 355 in Mathura Road, 447 in Bawana, 404 in Patparganj, 411 in Wazirpur, 380 in ITO , 368 in RK Puram, and 376 near IGI airport. Air pollution in these areas were found to be in the ‘severe’ and 'very poor' category.

The CPCB said than an AQI in the ‘very poor’ category can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while ‘severe’ can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases.

#WATCH: Air pollution continues to rise in Delhi as Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates; morning visuals from India Gate. pic.twitter.com/saqeLK3wwY — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

As Delhiites continued to breath toxic air, the Modi government has introduced a new law through an ordinance that puts in place a powerful oversight body and provides for up to five years of jail term and ₹one crore fine for violators with immediate effect.

Earlier on Thursday, the national capital recorded an AQI of 397 at 11 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday, 353 on Monday, 349 on Sunday, 345 on Saturday and 366 on Friday.

Sixteen monitoring stations, including at Shadipur (406), Patparganj (411), Jahangirpuri (429) and Vivek Vihar (432), recorded the air quality in the 'severe' category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

To fight the pollution menace in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched Green Delhi mobile app on Thursday. This app will enable people to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms. The chief minister said the government wants to involve everyone in the fight against pollution as “no big change can take place without the support of people".The mobile app is a part of the Delhi government's "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh" campaign, announced by Kejriwal on October 6, to reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

Launching the 'Green Delhi' App to increase citizen participation in our fight against pollution and ensure timely action against pollution sources in the city | LIVE https://t.co/M7JnLJDgn1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 29, 2020

