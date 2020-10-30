To fight the pollution menace in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched Green Delhi mobile app on Thursday. This app will enable people to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms. The chief minister said the government wants to involve everyone in the fight against pollution as “no big change can take place without the support of people".The mobile app is a part of the Delhi government's "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh" campaign, announced by Kejriwal on October 6, to reduce pollution levels in the national capital.