Thief writes email to the man after stealing his laptop, leaves netizens in awe!

The thief wrote to Guluva that he stole the laptop the earlier day as he needed money to meet his basic ends. The thief realised that Guluva was busy with a research proposal and attached the relevant files stored in the laptop to the email.
In a strange turn of events, a South African man shared on Twitter how his laptop was stolen and incredibly the thief even mailed him using his own email account in a ‘generous gesture’.
God Guluva shared that his laptop got stolen and then he received an email from his own account. The thief wrote to Guluva that he stole the laptop the earlier day as he needed money to meet his basic ends. The thief realised that Guluva was busy with a research proposal and attached the relevant files stored in the laptop to the email. The thief also asked Guluva to tell if he needed any more files before 12 PM Monday as a potential buyer was waiting for the stolen laptop.
“They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now," tweeted Guluva on Sunday and it has received more than 2.5 lakh likes so far. He even posted a screenshot of the email he received from the thief.
“This is like getting robbed and they give your SIM card back," comments an Instagram user. “Why not make him the same offer as the supposed buyer he found," mentioned another user. “What a considerate thief," said a third Instagram user.
A twitter user commented on Guluva's post and asked him to buy his own laptop. What turned out to be funny is that Guluva agreed and posted on Twitter that he wants to buy his laptop from thief for R4000.
