Thief writes email to the man after stealing his laptop, leaves netizens in awe!

God Guluva shared that his laptop got stolen and then he received an email from his own account. The thief wrote to Guluva that he stole the laptop the earlier day as he needed money to meet his basic ends. The thief realised that Guluva was busy with a research proposal and attached the relevant files stored in the laptop to the email. The thief also asked Guluva to tell if he needed any more files before 12 PM Monday as a potential buyer was waiting for the stolen laptop.