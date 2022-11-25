Thieves drill hole in railway boundary steal locomotive parts in Bihar's Barauni

At Garhara Railway Station in Barauni, Bihar, an unidentified gang of thieves drilled a hole in a boundary wall and stole parts of a locomotive, according to railway officials. The incident was reported on 17 November but only became public on Friday.
At Garhara Railway Station in Barauni, Bihar, an unidentified gang of thieves drilled a hole in a boundary wall and stole parts of a locomotive, according to railway officials. The incident was reported on 17 November but only became public on Friday.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF), raided a scrap godown in the Muzaffarpur area and found over 13 sacks of locomotive parts, including wheels and other crucial parts, which prompted railway authorities to open an investigation, according to officials.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF), raided a scrap godown in the Muzaffarpur area and found over 13 sacks of locomotive parts, including wheels and other crucial parts, which prompted railway authorities to open an investigation, according to officials.
13 sacks of locomotive parts were taken from a scrap godown in Muzaffarpur as a result of the raid, which the RPF conducted on the basis of information obtained from three people who had previously been apprehended by the Bihar police. Manohar Shah, the owner of the godown, is, however, missing, according to the authorities.
13 sacks of locomotive parts were taken from a scrap godown in Muzaffarpur as a result of the raid, which the RPF conducted on the basis of information obtained from three people who had previously been apprehended by the Bihar police. Manohar Shah, the owner of the godown, is, however, missing, according to the authorities.
The accused have allegedly been stealing locomotive parts for a very long time, according to RPF officials. They took components, primarily made of copper.
The accused have allegedly been stealing locomotive parts for a very long time, according to RPF officials. They took components, primarily made of copper.
"The accused had drilled a hole on the boundary wall of the station's yard section and stole parts of an old locomotive parked there," Prem Shankar Dubey, an inspector with RPF told ANI.
"The accused had drilled a hole on the boundary wall of the station's yard section and stole parts of an old locomotive parked there," Prem Shankar Dubey, an inspector with RPF told ANI.
A case has been filed against seven suspects in accordance with the relevant sections of the Railways Act, East Central Railways spokesman Birendra Kumar told ANI. There are currently three of them in custody, and more are being sought after.
A case has been filed against seven suspects in accordance with the relevant sections of the Railways Act, East Central Railways spokesman Birendra Kumar told ANI. There are currently three of them in custody, and more are being sought after.
"Most of the stolen parts have also been recovered. Further investigation into the matter is on," he said.
"Most of the stolen parts have also been recovered. Further investigation into the matter is on," he said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.