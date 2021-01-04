Thin layer of fog hovers over Delhi, homeless brave cold in night shelters

A thin layer of fog hovers over the national capital region reducing the visibility early on Monday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi today will be 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius.

The national capital, which witnessed rains over the weekend, is expected to receive more rains and thunderstorms today and tomorrow too, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As the atmospheric features are similar as those in the morning of today, another rain spell is very likely in the early morning of tomorrow, the 04.01.2021 over northeast Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining parts of West Uttar Pradesh. Attached Delhi Radar picture. 3/3 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 3, 2021

According to the IMD, there is no significant change in minimum temperatures over plains of northwest, central and west India during three to four days and a gradual fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over parts of northwest India thereafter.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next the 24 hours and a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during subsequent three days," the IMD added.

Apart from Delhi, shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram and Tripura are also expected during the next two days, the IMD stated. Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted rainfall for Rajasthan today.

Homeless struggles in night shelter

Winter rains and the ongoing cold wave has made it increasingly difficult for people without homes to survive in Delhi, especially with night shelter near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) functioning without electricity.

Around 20 families have been living in night shelter near Gate number 5 of AIIMS on Safdarjung Road, waiting for treatment for different kinds of diseases.

Several people have been surviving at the night shelter arranged by the Delhi government, but most complain that they have been surviving without electricity. Shelter in charge Vedpal told ANI that there has been no electricity since the beginning of winter.

