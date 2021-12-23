Things to follow and not to follow while signing up for online education courses

3 min read.Updated: 23 Dec 2021, 06:49 PM ISTLivemint
India's shift to online education was very fast, accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic and with the emergence of many edtech companies
In this background, the ministry of education has issued an advisory, asking parents, students and all stakeholders in school education to be careful while deciding on opting for online content and coaching being offered by a host of ed-tech companies.
The ministry has also issued several do’s and don’ts that the stakeholders have to follow before deciding on chosing online content.
The ministry said it has come to the notice of the department of school education and literacy that some ed-tech companies are luring parents in the garb of offering free services and getting the electronic fund transfer (EFT) mandate signed or activating the auto-debit feature, especially targeting the vulnerable families.
Following are some do’s and don’ts which the stakeholders of the education ecosystem may follow as advised by ministry of education:
Do's
- Avoid automatic debit option for payment of subscription fee: Some ed-tech companies may offer the Free-Premium business model where a lot of their services might seem to be free at first glance but to gain continuous learning access, students have to opt for a paid subscription. Activation of auto-debit may result in a child accessing the paid features without realizing that he/she is no longer accessing the free services offered by the ed-tech company.
- Do read the terms and conditions before acknowledging the acceptance of learning software/device as your IP address and/or personal data may be tracked.