‘Think of practical solution’: Supreme Court tells Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt as air turns deadly

As Delhiites continue to choke on the toxic air, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 17, took cognizance of the told the Rekha Gupta-led government to “think of pragmatic and practical solution” to solve the menace of the air pollution. Speaking on the plight of construction workers who lost employment after GRAP-4 was imposed in the national capital to curb pollution, the top court also directed the Delhi government to assess how many construction workers have been rendered jobless due to restrictions in Delhi and “transfer money into their accounts.”