Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has warned consumers, particularly students and young people, against relying on protein supplements and nutraceutical products marketed with misleading claims about muscle growth and health benefits.

Addressing reporters in Pune, Mundhe said several products, including whey protein supplements, were being promoted through questionable branding and marketing practices.

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He urged consumers to verify whether the benefits advertised by manufacturers were genuine and whether the products actually contained the ingredients and nutritional components mentioned on their labels.

He also stressed that only businesses holding the necessary licences are legally permitted to sell such products.

Munde said that those operating without the required authorisation cannot sell them.

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Protein supplements do not build muscles on their own, says FDA chief Mundhe cautioned young people who consume protein supplements to improve their fitness or build muscle, saying such products cannot, on their own, deliver the results manufacturers promise.

He emphasised that muscle development requires regular exercise and adequate nutrition, including protein from natural food sources.

"These health supplements, be it protein or the claimed nutraceutical items, are being presented in a very wrong way and are being used in a very wrong way. The branding, marketing or the kind of claims being made are wrong. It is important to check whether the claims are true or not," Mundhe said.

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He further warned that consumers may not always know whether the protein content advertised on a supplement's packaging accurately reflects the product's actual protein content.

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"To build muscle, you will have to exercise. You will have to eat the natural protein it contains. The protein that is being told to you, whether it contains the right protein or not, no one knows this," he added.

FDA commissioner flags unverified marketing and sales practices The FDA chief said consumers should not automatically trust promotional claims made by supplement brands and sellers, particularly when products are advertised as providing specific health or muscle-building benefits.

He reiterated that businesses must possess the appropriate licences to sell protein supplements and nutraceutical products. Selling these products without the necessary permissions is illegal.

Mundhe also cautioned consumers against depending solely on recommendations from gyms and health clubs when choosing supplements, particularly where guidance may not come from qualified professionals.

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Consumers urged to check labels and seek medical advice Mundhe advised consumers to read product labels carefully and check whether the ingredients and nutritional information match the claims made by manufacturers.

He also recommended consulting a doctor before taking supplements, especially when consumers are uncertain about a product's suitability or potential health benefits.

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The commissioner highlighted that muscle development and overall fitness should be supported by a combination of regular physical activity, natural protein intake, adequate sleep and a healthy lifestyle, rather than relying on supplements marketed as quick solutions.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.