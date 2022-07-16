Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Third Annual Conference of Indian Information Service Officers begins at Vigyan Bhawan

Third Annual Conference of Indian Information Service Officers begins at Vigyan Bhawan

Union Minister Anurag Thakur
2 min read . 07:52 PM ISTSwati Luthra

The two-day Conference will deliberate on emerging challenges and a roadmap for cutting-edge communication in the future.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday inaugurated the Third Annual Conference of Indian Information Service Officers at Vigyan Bhavan.

NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday inaugurated the Third Annual Conference of Indian Information Service Officers at Vigyan Bhavan.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that the five key features that need to define government communication, include - Citizen-Centric and Compassionate, Co-creating with Target Audience, Collaboration, Contemplation, and Continuous Capacity Enhancement.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that the five key features that need to define government communication, include - Citizen-Centric and Compassionate, Co-creating with Target Audience, Collaboration, Contemplation, and Continuous Capacity Enhancement.

“All communication needs to be relevant and easy to understand, keeping the citizens in mind. Collaborating with all stakeholders including Government bodies, institutions and the private sector is important. As communication is a fast-changing field with upcoming challenges like fake news, it is important for communicators to be agile and adaptable, as seen during the recent COVID pandemic."

“All communication needs to be relevant and easy to understand, keeping the citizens in mind. Collaborating with all stakeholders including Government bodies, institutions and the private sector is important. As communication is a fast-changing field with upcoming challenges like fake news, it is important for communicators to be agile and adaptable, as seen during the recent COVID pandemic."

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh to launch first-ever AI exhibition, to showcase 75 new AI-enabled defence products

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh to launch first-ever AI exhibition, to showcase 75 new AI-enabled defence products

The minister lauded the role of IIS Officers in undertaking transformational initiatives such as expansion of Fact Check Unit to counter fake news and accessibility initiatives for Divyangjan, among others. He also put forth ideas and initiatives to further improve the efficacy of Government communication to benefit the last mile, underlining the importance of new media technologies, institution building and coordinating with State governments.

The minister lauded the role of IIS Officers in undertaking transformational initiatives such as expansion of Fact Check Unit to counter fake news and accessibility initiatives for Divyangjan, among others. He also put forth ideas and initiatives to further improve the efficacy of Government communication to benefit the last mile, underlining the importance of new media technologies, institution building and coordinating with State governments.

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra said that communication during the COVID-19 pandemic reassured the public, and was successful in removing fear from their minds. “It also ensured wide awareness amongst the people about welfare initiatives like Vaccination and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Compared to many other countries, Vaccine Hesitancy was almost non-existent in India, enabling it to come close to achieving the 200 crore vaccine dose milestone."

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra said that communication during the COVID-19 pandemic reassured the public, and was successful in removing fear from their minds. “It also ensured wide awareness amongst the people about welfare initiatives like Vaccination and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Compared to many other countries, Vaccine Hesitancy was almost non-existent in India, enabling it to come close to achieving the 200 crore vaccine dose milestone."

The Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra and Principal Director General, Jaideep Bhatnagar, Satyendra Prakash, Venudhar Reddy and Mayank Kumar Aggarwal were present on this occasion. Senior Officers of the Indian Information Service from all over the country are participating in the two-day Conference.

The Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra and Principal Director General, Jaideep Bhatnagar, Satyendra Prakash, Venudhar Reddy and Mayank Kumar Aggarwal were present on this occasion. Senior Officers of the Indian Information Service from all over the country are participating in the two-day Conference.

The two-day Conference will deliberate on emerging challenges and a roadmap for cutting-edge communication in the future. Sessions over the two days will focus on ‘Communication for India@2047’, ‘Skill & Capacity Building’, ‘Projecting India Abroad with Focus on G20’, ‘Evolving Role of Government Communication’ delivered by prominent speakers viz. Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov; Dr. R. Balasubramaniam and Hemang Jani, Capacity Building Commission, Arindam Bagchi, JS (XP) MEA and Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa to G-20 respectively.

The two-day Conference will deliberate on emerging challenges and a roadmap for cutting-edge communication in the future. Sessions over the two days will focus on ‘Communication for India@2047’, ‘Skill & Capacity Building’, ‘Projecting India Abroad with Focus on G20’, ‘Evolving Role of Government Communication’ delivered by prominent speakers viz. Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov; Dr. R. Balasubramaniam and Hemang Jani, Capacity Building Commission, Arindam Bagchi, JS (XP) MEA and Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa to G-20 respectively.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.