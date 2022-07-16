Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra said that communication during the COVID-19 pandemic reassured the public, and was successful in removing fear from their minds. “It also ensured wide awareness amongst the people about welfare initiatives like Vaccination and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Compared to many other countries, Vaccine Hesitancy was almost non-existent in India, enabling it to come close to achieving the 200 crore vaccine dose milestone."

