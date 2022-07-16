Third Annual Conference of Indian Information Service Officers begins at Vigyan Bhawan2 min read . 07:52 PM IST
The two-day Conference will deliberate on emerging challenges and a roadmap for cutting-edge communication in the future.
NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday inaugurated the Third Annual Conference of Indian Information Service Officers at Vigyan Bhavan.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that the five key features that need to define government communication, include - Citizen-Centric and Compassionate, Co-creating with Target Audience, Collaboration, Contemplation, and Continuous Capacity Enhancement.
“All communication needs to be relevant and easy to understand, keeping the citizens in mind. Collaborating with all stakeholders including Government bodies, institutions and the private sector is important. As communication is a fast-changing field with upcoming challenges like fake news, it is important for communicators to be agile and adaptable, as seen during the recent COVID pandemic."
The minister lauded the role of IIS Officers in undertaking transformational initiatives such as expansion of Fact Check Unit to counter fake news and accessibility initiatives for Divyangjan, among others. He also put forth ideas and initiatives to further improve the efficacy of Government communication to benefit the last mile, underlining the importance of new media technologies, institution building and coordinating with State governments.
Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra said that communication during the COVID-19 pandemic reassured the public, and was successful in removing fear from their minds. “It also ensured wide awareness amongst the people about welfare initiatives like Vaccination and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Compared to many other countries, Vaccine Hesitancy was almost non-existent in India, enabling it to come close to achieving the 200 crore vaccine dose milestone."
The Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra and Principal Director General, Jaideep Bhatnagar, Satyendra Prakash, Venudhar Reddy and Mayank Kumar Aggarwal were present on this occasion. Senior Officers of the Indian Information Service from all over the country are participating in the two-day Conference.
The two-day Conference will deliberate on emerging challenges and a roadmap for cutting-edge communication in the future. Sessions over the two days will focus on ‘Communication for India@2047’, ‘Skill & Capacity Building’, ‘Projecting India Abroad with Focus on G20’, ‘Evolving Role of Government Communication’ delivered by prominent speakers viz. Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov; Dr. R. Balasubramaniam and Hemang Jani, Capacity Building Commission, Arindam Bagchi, JS (XP) MEA and Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa to G-20 respectively.
