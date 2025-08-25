Third arrest in Noida dowry murder case: Nikki's brother-in-law caught by Noida Police

In the ongoing investigation into the alleged dowry-related murder of Nikki Bhatti in Greater Noida, Noida Police on Monday arrested her brother-in-law, marking the third arrest in the case, as reported by ANI.

Earlier today, the police arrested the mother-in-law of the deceased woman, Nikki Bhati, in connection with the case. Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, was shot in the leg during a police encounter and admitted to a hospital for treatment. Vipin Bhati has been sent to a judicial custody of 14 days.

Speaking to ANI from his hospital bed, Bhati denied the allegations. "I did not kill her. She died on her own," he said. When asked about the accusations of physical assault, he replied, “Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common…”

Police said that the husband of the deceased was accused of setting his wife on fire, who later succumbed to her injuries. He was also accused of frequently assaulting Nikki.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu notice of the case.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, requesting a detailed action report within three days.

The commission has called for the prompt arrest of all suspects and urged the police to ensure the safety of the victim’s family and any witnesses in the case.

The victim's father Bhikahri Singh said his daughters Kanchan (29) and Nikki (26) were married to brothers Rohit Bhati and Vipin Bhati, respectively, in 2016. “Since then they have been torturing both the daughters and demanded dowry.”

"They demanded a Scorpio car. We gave them, and again they demanded a bullet motorcycle, which we gave them. Their demands were increasing day by day. And after that they began demanding ₹36 lakh from us," he added.

He claimed that many times a panchayat was organised to settle the dispute, but all the efforts were wasted.

The victim's son (aged around six), who witnessed the horrifying incident, said,“Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (They poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter)."

Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, recorded a video of the attack and accused Vipin Bhati and his family members of killing her sister for dowry.

"We were beaten and tortured for days. They were demanding ₹36 lakh. They hit her on the neck and head, threw acid, and set her on fire in front of her child," Kanchan told reporters.

The sister said that she, too, was assaulted when she tried to intervene.

Between 2017 and 2022, India recorded an average of 7,000 dowry death cases annually, as per data from the National Crime Records Bureau.