Just a day before the government plans to administer 'precaution' doses of Covid vaccines to frontline, healthcare workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities, the Indian Council of Medical Research said the third dose of Covaxin holds promise.

"Third dose of COVAXIN holds promise," the ICMR said on Twitter.

"Reassuring information on safety and immunogenicity of a booster dose of Covaxin administered six months after completion of a two dose primary vaccination series with Covaxin," the medical research body said.

"Good neutralising antibody titre detected against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV 2 variants following booster. Reactogenicity in both vaccine and placebo arm of the trial was minimal and comparable. No serious adverse events were reported," it added in its tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 December, 2021 announced that from January 3, 2022 vaccination will start for the children in the age group of 15-18 years and further announced administration of precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10.

The Prime Minister also announced that option of precaution dose will be available to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities on the advice of their doctors from January 10, 2022.

with agency inputs

