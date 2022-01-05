Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday informed that the national capital is likely to report around 10,000 COVID infections today, with the daily positivity rate rising to nearly 10%.

The minister also added that the third wave of COVID-19 has started in Delhi.

Satyendar Jain informed that COVID-19 is spreading faster and people need to be cautious.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend with 5,481 new infections reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 8.37 per cent, the highest in over seven months.

The highest positivity rate was recorded on May 17 at 8.41 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 4,099 new cases of COVID-19 and the positivity rate was at 6.46 per cent.The new cases of the coronavirus have taken the numebr of active cases in the city to 14,889, the highest in over seven months. The figure was 16,378 on May 27.

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in infections following the emergence of new COVID-19 variant Omicron. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose weekend curfew in the national capital.

