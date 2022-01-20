Covid third wave hits Karnataka, Kerala. Check new cases, curbs in these states

With the Omicron surge waning in Delhi and Mumbai, it seems the third wave has hit hard the southern states including Karnataka and Kerala . Both have been witnessing a massive spike in daily cases for the last couple of days, and on Thursday, these states have reported record surge.

In the span of just 24 hours, Kerala logged 46,387 fresh COVID cases, while 47,754 new infections were recorded from Karnataka. Centre today declared both as ‘State of Concern’

Karnataka

Karnataka has been reporting over 40,000 infections for the last three days, with Bengaluru contributing most cases. As the state reports over 47,000 cases on Thursday, the capital city logged 30,540 new Covid cases. The positivity rate stand over 18%.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said based on the trends in different countries and states, experts have estimated that the cases may peak in the state by January end and February first week.

Will there be lockdown?

He further indicated that the state government will take a decision regarding COVID-19 rules and relaxation after consulting experts on January 21.

However, even amid the spike, the hospitalisation rate is low, the CM assured.

Kerala

Given the fact that Kerala was one of the worst-affected states in the pandemic, the tally of the last 24 hours is significant. During the second wave, Kerala reported 43,529 Covid cases in a day, the highest before Thursday.

Cautioning people against the rapid spread of Covid-19, Kerala health minister Veena George earlier this week notified that both Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants are contributing to the ongoing surge in daily cases.

“Whatever be the variant, the basic characteristics of the novel coronavirus were the same and people should take extra care to keep the disease at bay," the minister said.

COVID curbs in the state

The state government has imposed new curbs and capped the number of people allowed to attend marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events to 50. Schools have been ordered to remain shut.

How is the third wave different from previous waves?

Comparing the third wave with the earlier peaks, experts said previous waves moved from west to east, but this wave moved from metro cities to other districts. The peaks of the wave have been projected to come around different dates between the 2nd and the 4th week of January.

(With inputs from agencies)

