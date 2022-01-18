Third covid wave: Hospitality industry sends SOS to finance minister

“The hospitality industry in the country has been severely impacted ever since the COVID19 pandemic hit the country in early 2020. The first lockdown and the restrictions put the sector at a stand-still for almost eight months. While the industry was hoping for some revival post November 2020, the second wave stormed in by April-May 2021 totally deflating the business and the hope of the industry. We are presently in the midst of the third wave and the industry just will not be able to sustain another storm," said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice president, FHRAI.