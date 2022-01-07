GUWAHATI : Amid rising cases of Coronavirus in Assam , Chief Minister Himanta BIswas Sarma on Friday said that the state had been hit with the third wave from 1 January.

The number of Covid cases has increased five-fold in the state in the last couple of weeks.

Taking stock of the situation the CM said that the government will treat all coronavirus cases as patients of the highly infectious new variant.

"So we assume that there are lots of Omicron cases in Assam at this moment. We have now decided to consider all positive cases as Omicron and will treat them accordingly," he said.

He alerted that by the end of January, the state will reach the peak of the third wave.

The CM also announced a flurry of new Covid curbs . These curbs will come into effect from 8 January. These include revised night curfew timing from 10 pm till 6 am, and made wearing of masks made compulsory.

"All schools in Assam up to class 5 will be closed from tomorrow and this will be up to class 8 in Guwahati. The rest of the classes will take place on a rotational basis on every alternate day," he added.

The Assam CM mandated that except for hospitals, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in public places including hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, government offices, buses and malls.

