Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said there was a need to enforce “special measures" in Bengaluru, where Covid-19 cases are rising by the day. He also said that the third Covid-19 wave has set in the state, and Bengaluru will be an epicentre this time.

"Taking special steps in Bengaluru has become very necessary. Bengaluru is an epicentre. It was an epicentre in the first wave and second wave. It will be the epicentre during the third wave as well," Sudhakar said, reported PTI.

He said since Bengaluru has an international airport, many people arrive in the city, which is why there's a need to implement special measures. Sudhakar said the Covid-19 infections went up to 1.6 per cent from a mere 0.4 per cent in the state, of which 90 per cent were reported in Bengaluru.

"If you look at the national figure, maximum cases are coming in the metropolitan cities. Almost 90 per cent are in those cities. Hence, we are concentrating on Bengaluru with focus on formation of micro-containment zones and screening at the airport," the minister said.

On the question of third Covid-19 wave, the state health minister said: "What's the present scenario? Isn't it the third wave? For six months, Karnataka did not have 0.1 per cent cases. If it has gone up to 1.6 per cent on a single day, this is the beginning of the third wave," Sudhakar said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had said the state government was considering opting for more containment measures to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus.

CM Bommai said, “Having the experience of managing the earlier two waves, we have already asked the experts to recommend containment measures, with limited impact on daily lives of the people." At present, the Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM from December 28 till January 7 morning.

Over the last five days, Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases with daily cases crossing over the 1,000 mark. The state has reported 10 more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus on Monday. This takes the state's Omicron tally to 76.

With PTI inputs

