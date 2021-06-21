As India emerges out of the brutal second wave of covid 19 causing massive destructions, economists are wary of another impending wave. According to Nomura economists, a third pandemic wave over the next few months is a key risk that bears monitoring.

However, relaxed lockdown measures and moderating cases have expectedly triggered a snapback in mobility currently, Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura said.

“In our base case, we expect strong global growth, ongoing vaccinations, easy financial conditions and front-loaded fiscal activism to support GDP growth of 9.8% y-o-y in 2021 (10.4% in FY22) and 7.7% in 2022," Varma and Nandi said in a note.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which tracks high frequency data, picked up to 81.3 for the week ending 20 June, up 6.4 percentage points from the previous week and 21.1 pp from the second wave nadir at end-May. The labour participation rate inched up to 40.5 from 39.8 the previous week, even as the unemployment rate rose by 0.7pp to 9.4%. However, power demand contracted by 2.2% week-on-week after rising by a weekly average of 5.8% over three consecutive weeks.

Mobility indicators like Google’s workplace and retail & recreation mobility indices increased by 6.7 pp and 11.9pp, respectively, from the previous week, while the Apple driving index rose by 16.2pp, continuing the solid performance of previous weeks.

Both Varma and Nandi believe the interest rate normalization is expected in fourth quarter with inflation above the tolerance range, even if driven by supply-side.

“The sharp increase in May’s CPI inflation suggests that unless the price increases in May fully reverse in the next few months, the MPC under its own guidance, will not be able to look through inflation any more. This supports our view that policy normalization is likely to begin in Q4 2021," they said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its 4 June policy meeting, maintained the policy status quo, while pushing back on normalization expectations and looking through inflationary pressures.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.