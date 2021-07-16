The third wave of coronavirus is likely to hit India at the end of August as it is inevitable, Samiran Panda, senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday. The country will also see nearly 1 lakh Covid-19 cases every single day with the onset of the third wave of the virus, Professor Panda added.

Professor Panda is head of the division of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the ICMR.

"States need to look into their own Covid data and check, at which stage of the epidemic they are in. The third wave could happen around the end of August. We need to be more careful," the senior ICMR scientist said.

Professor Panda further added, "Early Covid restrictions stopped the infection on time and left many people unaffected. So, there is a distinct possibility of the third wave because some states still have vulnerable populations."

Recently, the top doctors' body in the country, the Indian Medical Association, said that the third wave of Covid-19 is "inevitable and imminent", noting that "in many parts of India both the Centre and people are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols".

The Centre has also said the publi are taking predictions about the second wave about as seriously as "weather predictions".

